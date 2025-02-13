Michelle McCool addresses her and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker's daughter's desire to wrestle

Several second-generation superstars are currently active in WWE. Former Women's Champion Michelle McCool recently addressed her and The Undertaker's daughter's interest in becoming a professional wrestler.

McCool and The Undertaker dated for a while before tying the knot in June 2010. Two years later, in August 2012, they welcomed their daughter, Kaia Faith Calaway. While the former WWE Women's Champion has shared clips of herself training with her 12-year-old daughter on social media, Kaia's Hall of Famer father revealed last year that she wants to pursue a wrestling career.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, McCool also discussed her daughter's interest in wrestling.

"She has been obsessed as long as I can remember. I mean, she was probably three or four watching something. Even Mark turned to me. He's like, 'Oh no, she gets it.' She asked this question, like, 'Why would they do that? Or, 'This doesn't make sense or 'Wow! that looked really good!' And we're like, 'Oh gosh, she gets it. She loves it!''' she said. [H/T: CVV]

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker will support his daughter if she pursues a wrestling career

The Undertaker is arguably one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. His wife, Michelle McCool, has also had a successful career in the Stamford-based company.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT last June, The Undertaker revealed that he would support his daughter if she decided to follow in his and her mother's footsteps. The Phenom claimed Kaia was a tremendous athlete.

"If her heart's in it and she puts in the work, then I'll support her. She's a tremendous athlete," he said.

Kaia currently plays flag football. It will be interesting to see if she transitions to pro wrestling and carries on her parents' legacy in the upcoming years.

