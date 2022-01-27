"Wasn't very nice to her in the past" – former WWE Superstar wants to settle old scores with Mickie James

Mickie James will encounter old rivals at the Royal Rumble match this week.

The internet was set ablaze when it was announced that the current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James will be competing in the Royal Rumble match. While several WWE Superstars, current and past, have lauded the announcement, the hype surrounding her entry has put a target on Mickie's back. Former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool is one entrant looking to settle old scores with James.

Michelle McCool was on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump. She mentioned that the nature of the Rumble match meant every competitor needed to have eyes at the back of their heads. She added that several competitors, such as Mickie and Natalya, will be looking to square off with her:

"I think with Royal Rumble matches, you need to have your head on a swivel, right? There's a lot of people that want to get their hands on me as much as I want to get my hands on them. Definitely Mickie James. Clearly wasn't very nice to her in the past. You know, there's Nattie. There are several of them. But I just got to keep my head on a swivel, stay focused and worry about myself."

Michelle McCool lost the women's championship to Mickie James

At Royal Rumble 2010, Michelle McCool faced Mickie James for the women's championship. In the buildup to the match, McCool & Layla taunted Mickie as "Piggy James."

However, Mickie got her retribution as confusion in the ring led to McCool hitting a Big Boot on Layla. James capitalized, hitting a DDT to score the win and become WWE Women's Champion.

