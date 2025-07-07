Michelle McCool provides WWE Evolution status update

Michelle McCool is not currently advertised to appear at the all-women's WWE Evolution event on July 13. With less than a week to go until the show, the 2025 Hall of Famer addressed a fan's question about her in-ring status.
McCool wrestled for WWE from 2004 to 2011 before retiring. The 45-year-old returned to the ring in 2018 as a participant in the first Women's Royal Rumble match. Later that year, she also featured in a Battle Royal at the inaugural Evolution.
The upcoming Evolution show will feature another Battle Royal, prompting speculation that several legends could be involved. A fan on X told McCool and Kelly Kelly that they should "pick up the phone" if they want to be on the card. However, McCool clarified that she has not been contacted about appearing:
"Hasn't rang!"
The winner of the Battle Royal will earn a world title opportunity at Clash in Paris on August 31. Before then, IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley (Women's World Championship) and Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus (WWE Women's Championship) will take place at Evolution.
Queen of the Ring winner Jade Cargill will also receive a WWE Women's Championship opportunity at SummerSlam on August 2-3.
Michelle McCool's latest WWE matches
In 2018, Michelle McCool set a record for the most eliminations in a Women's Royal Rumble match when she threw five participants over the top rope. The record stood for two years before Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler each eliminated eight superstars in 2020.
Michelle McCool failed to eliminate anyone in the Evolution 2018 Battle Royal. She also competed in another two Women's Royal Rumble matches, registering one elimination in 2022 and two eliminations in 2023.
The former Divas and Women's Champion has not wrestled a regular one-on-one match since Night of Champions 2011. On that occasion, she was defeated by Layla in a Loser Leaves WWE No Disqualification match.
