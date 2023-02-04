Former WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool recently shared that there was a point in her life when she started losing interest in professional wrestling.

McCool joined WWE in 2004 after competing in that year's Diva Search competition. She was part of a tag team with Layla known as LayCool. She has held the retired Divas and Women's Championship twice each during her career. McCool made her in-ring return during the Women's Royal Rumble match last week.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Michelle McCool stated that she slowly started disliking wrestling before her return, and it didn't happen overnight.

"I started not liking something that I loved so much. It wasn't an overnight decision, it was like a two-year process," said McCool. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Michelle McCool on what led to her WWE departure

The former Divas Champion hung up her boots in 2011 but has since competed in multiple matches. In her most recent bout, she was the 25th entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble bout but was eliminated by eventual winner Rhea Ripley.

During an appearance on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast in 2019, Michelle McCool commented on why she decided to retire from wrestling.

"It was tough just leaving in itself was tough because it got to a point where I was dealing with so much... I just said [to] Vince [McMahon], I don’t wanna hate something that I grew up loving so much and the longer I stay the more I’m like like getting a sour taste in my mouth. So making that decision to leave was as hard as it is, but more than wanting to be in WWE or be a champion I’ve always wanted to be a mom," said McCool.

McCool @McCoolMichelleL Because of y’alls messages to @wwe & Real talk….thank YOU @WWE Universe !Y’all legit did this and I love you for it!I’ve never felt so lovedBecause of y’alls messages to @wwe & @TripleH the last 2 weeks, I got the call…9 days before the Rumble(I wasn’t lying when I told y’all I hadn’t gotten the call yet)🤣🫶🏽 Real talk….thank YOU @WWEUniverse !Y’all legit did this and I love you for it!I’ve never felt so loved💙Because of y’alls messages to @wwe & @TripleH the last 2 weeks, I got the call…9 days before the Rumble(I wasn’t lying when I told y’all I hadn’t gotten the call yet)🤣🫶🏽💙 https://t.co/1RGJb00GwQ

After appearing at the Royal Rumble last month, McCool took to Twitter to thank the WWE Universe for pressuring the company into bringing her back for the match.

