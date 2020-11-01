Michelle McCool reveals her favorite Undertaker matches in WWE

Michelle McCool and The Undertaker have been married for a decade after the two met at their workplace - WWE. The Undertaker, as most would know, is a WWE icon, who has had numerous memorable feuds and matches in his three-decade career in WWE. McCool is a legend in her own right, having won the Divas Championship and WWE Women's Championship on a few occasions in WWE.

Michelle McCool discloses her favorite matches of The Undertaker in WWE

McCool recently appeared on WWE's The Bump show, where she spoke about numerous things regarding her husband's legendary career.

She was asked by the panel to name her favorite Undertaker matches in WWE and this is what she had to say:

"Oh, that's tough. The two matches with Shawn [Michaels] at WrestleMania were near perfection. It's hard to top that. I mean, him and Triple H had a darn good match that next year. But yeah, those two matches were perfection." (H/T WrestlingInc)

The matches that Michelle McCool were referring to all happened at WrestleMania. The Undertaker's WrestleMania Streak had a string of memorable matches. The two matches with Shawn Michaels happened at WrestleMania 25 and WrestleMania 26, where The Deadman defeated The Heartbreak Kid on both occasions.

The WrestleMania 25 match was a 30-minute long fight, where The Undertaker had to land the Tombstone Piledriver twice to get the win. That win meant that Undertaker's Streak was then at 17-0.

At the following year's WrestleMania, 'Taker faced Michaels yet again, but this time the stakes were higher. The match was a no disqualification match where Michaels put his career on the line. The match was the main event of WrestleMania 26 where The Undertaker had to land three Tombstone Piledrivers to defeat Michaels and end HBK's phenomenal career.

The third match that McCool referred to came at the following year's WrestleMania, where Triple H faced The Phenom in a No Holds Barred match. The brutal match, which had a lot of chair shots, ended once again in the favor of The Undertaker who had by then won 19 consecutive matches at WrestleMania without a loss.