Michelle McCool reveals her real-life issues with WWE Hall of Famer

McCool and Phoenix, with their husbands, The Undertaker and Edge, respectively

Former WWE Diva Michelle McCool recently appeared on an Instagram Live for Nine Line Apparel. The 4-time Champion discussed a string of topics, but none were as intriguing as her real-life beef with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Michelle McCool opened up on the problems between the two women and discussed them in detail.

McCool stated that Phoenix gave her a concussion in a match way back when both women were mainstays in WWE. She didn't sell the concussion and didn't let Phoenix know what had happened. Years later, Phoenix made a comment about the incident in a WWE Magazine and Michell McCool realized that Phoenix knew about it all this time.

Michelle McCool and Beth Phoenix's real-life problems

McCool further stated that a while ago, people posted a meme highlighting that match, which eventually led to many fans asking her about the incident. She added that when Phoenix was asked about the same, she stated that there are two sides to every story.

Michelle McCool reached out to Beth personally and got an answer after several days. Phoenix's response was that McCool was absolutely correct. She never got "the other side of the story" that Phoenix allegedly talked about previously. Surprisingly, Phoenix unfollowed McCool on Instagram soon after.

You can check out the entire interview HERE. The bit where McCool talks about Phoenix can be found below:

Michelle McCool and Phoenix were both top names in the Women's division, around a decade ago. Back in 2010, Michelle McCool and Layla got into a feud with Phoenix and defeated the latter to win the Women's title on the May 14, 2010, episode of WWE SmackDown.

Michelle McCool later got into a rivalry with Layla and lost a "Loser leaves WWE" match to her former friend at Extreme Rules 2011, leading to her retirement.