Michelle McCool sends message ahead of 2025 Royal Rumble

Former two-time WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool has a message for her followers ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble. McCool has been retired since May 2011, but has appeared in a few Rumble matches over the years.

The Florida State product was with WWE from 2004 to 2011, winning the Women's Title twice and the Divas Championship two times. She left in 2011 due to various injuries, while also starting a family with her husband, The Undertaker.

But since her retirement, Michelle McCool has appeared in three women's Royal Rumble matches and the 20-Women Battle Royal at Evolution in 2018. She has always impressed in the ring and has not shown any ring rust, which makes her fans wonder if she'll be open to having another run.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the All-American Diva revealed that she has never had any serious talks about a full-time return. However, she was confident in her abilities to do it while also pointing out that anyone could declare for the upcoming Rumble match.

"REAL TALK - since retiring, I’ve never been in any 'serious talks' with anyone about another run.... Not saying it wouldn’t be nice?!?! Confident I can go, so here’s my question: All ya gotta do is 'declare yourself these days for the Rumble?!?' #FLAWLESS 😂💙😂 Sorry y’all, saw this & truly made me wonder! #WWE #royalrumble #isitreallythatsimple #whodoicall 😂," McCool tweeted.

The 2025 Royal Rumble will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. There have been only seven confirmed seven participants for the women's Rumble match so far, so plenty of surprises are likely in order.

Michelle McCool appeared on Friday's episode of SmackDown

Last Friday's episode of SmackDown was held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. There were several celebrities in attendance such as actor Matthew McConaughey, comedians Shane Gillis, Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias and Tony Hinchcliffe, and WWE legends Mark Henry and Michelle McCool.

McCool was with her daughter, Kaia Calaway. The family didn't have to travel too long since they do live in Austin. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if McCool's appearance was a preview of her surprise entry to the 2025 women's Royal Rumble match.

