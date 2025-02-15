Michelle McCool sends two-word message to The Undertaker after surprise WWE Hall of Fame announcement

Michelle McCool has sent a heartfelt message to The Undertaker after Triple H surprised her with the WWE Hall of Fame induction news. She will be the second inductee after The Game in this year's ceremony.

McCool worked for WWE from 2004 to 2011 and was one of the company's most successful female stars. She is also remembered for her stint with Layla, the duo being called LayCool.

WWE CCO Triple H surprised Michelle McCool with the big news about her Hall of Fame induction during ESPN's Get Up. McCool looked beyond happy over the announcement. The Undertaker later congratulated his wife on X, and she had the following to say in response:

"Love you!!!!!💙🙏🏽"

Michelle McCool wanted LayCool to get a Hall of Fame induction

McCool allied with Layla during her final years in WWE, and the duo dubbed themselves LayCool. The team did quite well on the main roster at the time.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, McCool said the following about LayCool:

"I don’t know (if I’ll get the call for the WWE Hall of Fame). I get that question all the time. I mean, it would be an honor. I don’t know. Not my call. Don’t even know whose call it is. But, I have no idea… Oh, (Layla) inducts (me)? Well, I would hope LayCool would go in and you know, everybody always asks — I mean, that would be an honor to go in as Michelle McCool obviously but… LayCool is what put McCool really on the map, and I’ll never take that for granted." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Fans were quite pleased when Triple H announced McCool for the WWE Hall of Fame. Now that she's been confirmed for this year's class, who will induct her remains to be seen.

