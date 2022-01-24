"She plays a Queen, I am the Queen" - Michelle McCool takes a massive shot at WWE Royal Rumble participant

Former WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool has opened up about her major issue with Charlotte Flair.

The two stars are set to compete in this year's upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match. Charlotte will make history by becoming the first woman to compete in the prestigious bout as the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion.

During her recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Michelle McCool stated that her daughter often confuses Charlotte Flair for her.

“I would like to mix it up with Charlotte because whether or not she knows I kind of have a bone to pick with her because every time she’s on our TV, my little two-year-old goes mommy, mommy, and I’m like, that is not Mommy. Mommy is right here. She plays a Queen. I am the Queen,” said McCool.

Michelle McCool says she's been training hard ahead of her WWE Royal Rumble appearance

The former Divas Champion will be entering the Women's Rumble match for only the second time since the multi-woman bout was created in 2018. Her last match took place at the Evolution pay-per-view event where she competed in the 20 women battle royal.

During the interview, she also spoke about her training going into the Rumble. She stressed how hard she has been training while also touching on the arduous nature of competing inside the squared circle.

“You know, there’s nothing like a little three-week fight camp to get you back in the ring. But you also know there’s nothing like, ‘ring ready,’ I mean, if you’re not training in the ring. But I feel good. (...) Mark has been there by my side, working out most of the time, but by my side encouraging me. So I have been training hard, I feel good physically and I feel good mentally. You know, hitting the ropes, and hitting the mat are a whole different ball game,” said McCool. (H/T Wrestling INC)

In addition to Michelle McCool, female WWE veterans such as Kelly Kelly and Mickie James have all been confirmed for the Royal Rumble.

