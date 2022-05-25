Michelle McCool tells horrifying story of 911 prank Involving The Undertaker

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool have had their fair share of dealings with crazy wrestling fans.

The Phenom worked his gimmick to perfection throughout the majority of his WWE career. But that still didn't stop some fans from attempting to intrude on his private life.

On the latest episode of The Wives of Wrestling Podcast, Michelle McCool shared a shocking story where a fan called 911 on the star. Reporting that McCool had murdered her husband, The Undertaker, with a sledgehammer after his match with Triple H at WrestleMania.

"I had three cops follow me in the neighborhood one time because a 911 call said I’d killed my husband with a sledgehammer," Michelle McCool revealed. "Ironically enough, the WrestleMania after he wrestled Triple H. Yeah, so I’m like one of those people if I’m telling the truth, I feel guilty. Like I feel like I’m lying If I’m in a pressure situation. I’m coming through the neighborhood guarded gates, and I’m talking to a girlfriend, and like, dang, there’s a cop behind me, but like I wasn’t speeding. So I pull into the house, and I’m like, crap, there’s three cops. I’m like, ‘What is going on?’" [11:05 - 12:10]

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool listened to a fake 911 call that claimed she murdered him with a sledgehammer

The cops wouldn't tell Michelle McCool what was going on until they saw The Undertaker, who was inside their home taking a shower at the time. They eventually met The Deadman in a towel before explaining the situation to both of them.

"They’re like, ‘ma’am, is your husband home?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, can you tell me what’s going on?’ They’re like, ‘No, we just need to make sure your husband’s home,’ like what is going on? As we’re walking into the garage, my heart is pounding," McCool continued. "I’m thinking the worst. So I go in the garage, and I kid you not. He’s coming out of the shower in the furthest place in the house, and I’m just yelling like, ‘babe, babe, babe!’ We finally get to the back of the house. He walks out in his towel. There’s three cops behind me. He’s like, ‘what’s going on?’ And they finally told me — they frickin told me somebody called 911 said I’d killed him with a sledgehammer. They let us listen to the call." [H/T: WrestleZone]

While it's great to be a fan of professional wrestling, there are just some lines fans should never cross. This story, in particular, is a perfect example of wrestling fans taking things too far. Luckily, this prank didn't end up harming McCool or The Undertaker in the process.

