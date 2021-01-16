Michelle McCool tests positive for COVID-19

Former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool has revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week through an Instagram post. Michelle McCool is a former two-time WWE Women's Champion and two-time Divas Champion. She is married to WWE legend The Undertaker and the two have an eight-year-old daughter, Kaia, together.

In her Instagram post, Michelle McCool revealed that she's the only one in her house who has tested positive. She also shared a picture of the adorable 'COVID communication telephone' made by her daughter.

Word round here seems to spread as quickly as this virus ....soooo, thank you to all who have checked on me!!! Not trying to hide it (just been too tired to post). What I thought were my allergies, turned out to be a + COVID test earlier this week! No clue how or where I caught it! Blessed to have mild symptoms...super blessed I’m the only one in our home who has it.... & super, super blessed to have a daughter who made an 8’ long “COVID Communication telephone!” I’d give anything to hug & love on her right now! Y’all stay safe & healthy! #daddyholdingdownthefort #blessed #praying #grateful

Michelle McCool's recent WWE appearances

Michelle McCool appeared at the first-ever WWE Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018 and made the most eliminations in the match at five. Later that year, she competed at Evolution - WWE's first-ever all women's pay-per-view.

Recently, she was seen in WWE Network's 'Undertaker: The Last Ride' where the WWE Universe got glimpses of The Phenom's personal life and his relationship with Michelle McCool.