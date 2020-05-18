Michelle McCool reveals what she texted AJ Styles' wife when he targeted her in scathing promo

The Undertaker, McCool, Styles, and Wendy

The 2nd chapter of Undertaker: The Last Ride is making waves and is being lauded by fans and critics alike. The Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool, recently had a chat with WWE and broke down the episode with Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla. McCool revealed that she wasn't thrilled with AJ Styles targeting her on an episode of WWE RAW, on the road to WrestleMania, and she texted his wife at the time to let her know how she felt about AJ.

With AJ, I was like, "man, he's good", because, I really started to hate him for a few weeks. So, I actually texted AJ's wife Wendy that night when he was cutting this scathing promo on me. And I said, "Look, you know I love you all, but right now, I'm kind of hating your husband and want to just like, punch him in the face," I said, "he's good, he's doing his job because my blood's kind of boiling."

AJ Styles didn't hold back one bit that night

The promo in question saw Styles breaking the fourth wall and mentioning McCool while talking about The Undertaker. He dubbed McCool as a manipulative wife and added that she is going to run him into the ground by making him a broken-down old man.

The Undertaker had the last laugh at WrestleMania, as he buried Styles alive on Night 1 of the event, and McCool couldn't have been happier with how things turned out in the end.