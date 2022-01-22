"It has become a little bit more normal" - WWE legend on The Undertaker's post-retirement life

Former WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool has opened up about her husband The Undertaker's life following his retirement from in-ring competition.

The Deadman officially announced his retirement at Survivor Series 2020 after spending nearly three decades with WWE. During his illustrious career, he has captured multiple championships and shared the ring with countless icons.

During her recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Michelle McCool stated that The Undertaker has become more normal in real life after portraying the diabolical gimmick on TV for over 30 years.

“Now it has become a little bit more normal. I think Mark can attest to the fact that there is definitely Undertaker in Mark also. There’s a whole lot of Mark, but there’s also Undertaker in Mark in real life. Not with us, but when needs be. It was a little strange at first, you know when we filmed The Last Ride documentary, and people really getting a glimpse into who he was. I think it was such a treasured thing for so long that people were so interested in who the man behind the character was, and I think that’s special," said McCool. (H/T Wrestling INC.)

For those unaware, The Last Ride was a docu-series that takes fans up-close-and-personal with Mark Calaway (The Undertaker's real name). He gives fans an insight into some of his greatest matches and his life outside of the squared circle.

Michelle McCool says she's glad fans get to see more of The Undertaker's personal side

The Demon From Death Valley did a great job of staying in character for most of his WWE career. During his Last Ride documentary, fans got to see more of the Deadman and what he's overcome from a personal side.

Michelle McCool reiterated that she's glad fans can see the real Mark Calaway after all this time.

“There’s a lot to him, and I’m glad that his fans after all of these years get to see that. To us, it’s always been husband. To the kids, he’s just Daddy. They know what you do. They know who you are. They know people always want autographs and pictures, but it’s kind of like, why? It’s Daddy. It’s special. We have him home a lot more which is nice, most of the time,” said McCool.

McCool and Calaway got married on June 26, 2010, and have a daughter. The former is scheduled to appear at the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match. The Undertaker will also reportedly be there but it's unlikely that he will be competing at the event.

