Michelle McCool upset with WWE over Undertaker's last feud

Michelle McCool was not at all happy with WWE over Undertaker's feud and actually wanted to punch someone.

Undertaker may soon be retiring from WWE, and in his last feud, he faced AJ Styles in the Boneyard match.

Michelle McCool was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where she talked about her husband's, The Undertaker's, Last Ride documentary, and several other aspects, including his last few feuds in WWE. Over the last couple of years, The Undertaker has faced both John Cena and AJ Styles in WWE feuds, where he was called out by his opponents, and Michelle McCool's name was also dragged into the feud — apparently, whether she liked it or not.

Talking to TV Insider, Michelle McCool talked about those feuds, and how she was angry that she was dragged into them without giving WWE permission to do so.

Michelle McCool reveals she was upset with being dragged into Undertaker's WWE feuds

Michelle McCool revealed that she was never really asked before her name was brought into the Undertaker's WWE feuds against AJ Styles and John Cena. She said that she would have liked to be involved in it and delivered a kick to the face or something of that kind. Undertaker only told her the night of the show itself that she was going to be mentioned.

She was apparently so upset, she even texted AJ Styles' wife Wendy about hating the WWE feud that Undertaker was involved in and wanting to punch AJ Styles in the face.

"No, I was never asked. I’m a little hot about it because I mean they ran me through the ringer. First [John] Cena brings me up, then AJ. I definitely would have liked to be in there, maybe deliver a kick to the face or something similar. The night I was mentioned [on Raw] Mark called me and said, “AJ is doing this promo, and I think it might be a little stiff. I don’t know what is being said.” Holy moly, I mean we’re good friends with AJ and his family. We actually have a mutual friend we vacation with every summer. So, I’m watching this thinking, “Dang, he is good.” I’m even texting his wife Wendy, “You know I love y’all, but I’m really kind of hating your husband and want to punch him in the face.” Which clearly means he is doing his job. I understand the business. I said that in jest, but thinking, “Dang, did he really go there?” That’s not real smart because even if they didn’t ask me to do anything about it, you know my husband is coming for you."