Former WWE Women's Champion and Divas' Champion Michelle McCool was a guest on the latest edition WWE's The Bump earlier this week. During the interview, McCool discussed her husband The Undertaker. Michelle McCool was also asked about a potential dream match with12-time champion Charlotte Flair.

When asked about her favourite Undertaker matches, Michelle McCool said that it was a tough choice but ended up going with The Deadman's matches against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania:

That is tough. I mean, I feel like it's cliched when almost everybody says but you cannot...that's hard...but the two matches with Shawn at WrestleMania were near perfection. I mean absolute perfection so it's hard to top that. Of course, he and Triple H did a darn good job the following year but I mean the two matches with Shawn, it's just...it was perfection, it was great.

Michelle McCool would love to face Charlotte Flair

Michelle McCool was also asked about a potential match against Charlotte Flair. McCool was open to the possible dream match and spoke about how people have compared her to Charlotte Flair over the years:

I've always said, you know, if they ask I would probably be there but they haven't asked. But I think that comparisons were drawn really early on just from our stature, from our looks, from our athleticism but she's ten thousand times more athletic than I could dream of being but that would be super fun, to mix it up with her in the ring. She's got a great style, knows how to tell a story obviously and I think we could go toe to toe. I think it would be fun.

It looks like Charlotte Flair is also open to this dream match. She took to Twitter to respond to what Michelle McCool said on WWE's The Bump.

Charlotte Flair was drafted to RAW during the latest WWE Draft. Flair has been off WWE television since June, when she was attacked by Nia Jax and written off television. According to reports, she was given time off. However, she recently started training and we will see her back on the road to WrestleMania.

