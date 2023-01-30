'Michin' Mia Yim displays her bruises after the WWE Royal Rumble

WWE star 'Michin' Mia Yim recently took to Twitter to display the bruises she suffered at the Royal Rumble.

Mia Yim returned to WWE late last year as part of The O.C. led by AJ Styles. She was Styles' answer to the "Rhea Ripley problem" as they collided with The Judgment Day. Yim entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match at the number 23 spot and lasted over 17 minutes. She also managed to get two eliminations to her name.

Taking to Twitter, Yim replied to Indi Hartwell, who also competed in the Women's Rumble, with a selfie. The NXT star showed her wrestling gear to the world as she made her Royal Rumble debut.

The O.C. member replied to the tweet to display her bruises and stated that she got them from Hartwell, calling her "Indi Big Boot." She also wanted to give the youngster a matching bruise.

"Indi Big Boot. Let me give you a matching one!" Yim wrote.

You can check out the tweet here.

Rhea Ripley won this year's Women's Rumble. Several surprises were also in store during the match, including the return of Nia Jax.

Yim, who eliminated Shotzi from the Rumble, was one of the many superstars who joined forces to throw Jax over the top rope after she entered at number 30.

Mia Yim recently discussed her relationship with The O.C. off-camera

Michin Mia Yim has established a healthy relationship with AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows off-screen.

Speaking in a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Yim described what it's like being behind the scenes with the boys. Yim stated that when they are together, it seems that they have been "cool" for years.

"It's really cool because we all kind of went out and did our own thing but ultimately ended up back together where we first started. I told everyone else, like, I've always known the boys and we've worked together but we've never actually worked together and if you saw me and AJ in one side of the room and then Karl and Luke on the other side, you would never imagine me to be a part of them but when we are together, it feels like we've been cool for years."

It remains to be seen what is next for Yim after her impressive performance at the Rumble. Meanwhile, her fellow O.C. mate AJ Styles has been sidelined with an injury he suffered in December last year.

It will be interesting to see when the group can be together in full force in WWE.

