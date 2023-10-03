Michin Mia Yim has two-word reaction after slapping Bloodline member on WWE SmackDown

Michin Mia Yim slapped the lights out of Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline last Friday on WWE SmackDown. The O.C. member reacted to the slap video that went viral on social media over the weekend.

Jimmy, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman opened last week's episode of SmackDown. Karl Anderson ambushed them after what they did to AJ Styles a couple of weeks ago, which led to a match between him and Jimmy.

The Bloodline stood tall after Jimmy picked up the win over Machine Gun. Michin came to the ring to help the beaten Anderson, but Jimmy bragged about his victory to her face. He got slapped hard for his troubles as fans on social media mocked him.

WWE on Fox even thanked Michin on Twitter for slapping the hell out of Jimmy, and she responded with a two-word message plus a classic Rich James meme.

"You're welcome," Michin wrote.

It will be interesting to see how Jimmy Uso responds to Michin Mia Yim's actions last week. The Bloodline would likely focus on their Fastlane foes, John Cena and LA Knight. As for The O.C., AJ Styles should be gunning for revenge once he's recovered from Solo Sikoa's brutal attack two weeks ago.

The Bloodline will have their hands full on Fastlane

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline initially thought they would face John Cena at Fastlane in a two-on-one Handicap Match. They took out AJ Styles, who helped out his former rival even the odds a few weeks back.

In the main event segment of last week's SmackDown, Solo and Jimmy were beating down Cena once again. They were getting ready to put him out when LA Knight's music hit and cleared the ring. He then signed the contract to become the G.O.A.T.'s partner at Fastlane.

The ovation Knight received in Sacramento, despite having the name LA, meant that his popularity remains on the rise. With Fastlane less than a week away, the two teams would want to have the momentum this coming Friday.

Who do you think will win the tag team match at Fastlane? Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso or LA Knight and John Cena?

