Michin wanted to take former AEW champion on European tour with her

WWE is currently in the midst of its European tour, and Michin is traveling with them for this purpose. The SmackDown star has been wrestling at several live shows across the continent and having a blast. However, she recently revealed that she wished she had taken a former AEW champion with her.

Ad

The star is none other than former AEW World Tag Team Champion and Michin's husband, Keith Lee. The 40-year-old, who was known as "Bearcat Lee" during his time in WWE, is currently signed with the company's biggest rival, AEW, but has also been working with Ring of Honor.

Michin and Lee married in 2022, just a year after Lee departed the Stamford-based promotion. He then signed with AEW, where he quickly won the Tag Team Title alongside Swerve Strickland. Unfortunately, he suffered an undisclosed injury and had to undergo double surgery at the start of 2024. He has been on hiatus since then.

Ad

Trending

That being said, Mia Yim took to X to express how much she wished she could have traveled with Lee on the European tour. She joked that he was, unfortunately, too big to fit in her pocket.

"My only wish a that @RealKeithLee could be in my pocket for these trips. But he’s too big, apparently. Until then, my travel besties @byJolene @IamMikaze will continue to explore it all!" she tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

SmackDown is set to take place at The O2 in London, England, tonight. It will be interesting to see if Michin is involved in the episode.

Michin has yet to make a TV appearance during the European tour

WWE's European Tour is almost over, and the star has yet to make a TV appearance. The 35-year-old, as noted earlier, has wrestled at Live Shows, facing her longtime rival, Chelsea Green, in Nottingham and Belfast in the UK.

Ad

Her last televised appearance was on the March 7, 2025, episode of SmackDown. This took place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, where she once again faced off against The Hot Mess. It was an intense Street Fight match that did not end in her favor.

Expand Tweet

This Friday's episode is the last SmackDown of the European Tour. With WrestleMania 41 just around the corner, an appearance tonight may shed some light on WWE's plans for her at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback