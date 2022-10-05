Mick Foley acknowledges current WWE Superstar’s recent popularity boost

Mick Foley knows a WWE Superstar on the rise when he sees one.

Former WWE Champion Sheamus has once again climbed the ladder to become one of the top stars on SmackDown as the leader of The Brawling Brutes faction. His Intercontinental Championship match against GUNTER at WWE Clash at the Castle has been praised as one of the best matches of the year.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to social media today to put-over the year that The Celtic Warrior is currently having on SmackDown:

"Just a random acknowledgment of the amazing year @WWESheamus is having. Banger after banger after banger," Mick Foley said in a tweet.

Sheamus responds to Mick Foley's compliment

The Celtic Warrior caught wind of Foley's praise and took to social media to respond to the WWE Hall of Famer:

"..after banger," Sheamus said in a tweet.

Sheamus has a busy weekend ahead of him in WWE. He gets another shot at GUNTHER and his Intercontinental Championship on the season premiere of SmackDown this Friday night.

Regardless of who wins, Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes will take on GUNTHER and Imperium in a Six-Man Tag Team match. THe match will take place under the "Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook" rules on Saturday night at Extreme Rules.

While we aren't quite sure what a Donnybrook match is just yet, here is an excerpt about the matchup from WWE.com:

Now, just one day after GUNTHER's title rematch against Sheamus on the Season Premiere of the blue brand Oct. 7, The Brawling Brutes with once again go to war with The Ring General and his ruthless cohorts in a matchup tailer made for their aggressive rivalry, a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match. Brace yourself for an absolute free-for-all brawl with numerous weapons at every turn that guarantee a display of all-out mayhem.

What do you make of Mick Foley's comments? Have you enjoyed the resurgence of popularity for Sheamus in WWE this year? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

