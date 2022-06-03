"I could break every rib in my body" – Mick Foley almost had a comeback match inside Hell in a Cell with a WWE Legend

Mick Foley initially planned a comeback match inside Hell in a Cell with The Undertaker.

Mick Foley is best known for his work as Mankind and Dude Love during the Attitude Era. One of the highlights of Foley's career was his match against The Undertaker at King of The Ring 1998, where he was thrown off the top of the cell.

Speaking on Foley is Pod, the 56-year-old star recalled how he wanted to make his comeback and recreate the original spot but wasn't able to make the return he initially expected in the early 2010s:

This was around 2009- 2010 I was thinking, if I had come back to WWE at 250 [pounds] and hadn't had head injuries, maybe I would have pushed for that, but, I came back heavy and just wasn't in the cards. I took the same bump I took with Big Show at WrestleMania 1999. I took the same bump with [Vader] but we did it on the wooden ramp." (H/T: Fightful)

Mankind went on to state why the match couldn't happen again:

“If there's a trick there's a secret to it is you just gotta keep your bodies tight, because if he hits and there's a three-inch gap and then I could break every rib in my body. There's no telling what damage we would've done." (H/T: Fightful)

It's safe to say that the match never took place as Mick Foley and The Undertaker couldn't have come out of such a dangerous spot in one piece.

Mick Foley says he couldn't have asked The Undertaker for another match

Mick Foley never got the rematch he wanted for his comeback as the spot was dangerous for both superstars involved. Despite getting the match, Mick said he couldn't have asked The Phenom to recreate the spot from King of The Ring 1998.

Foley and Taker were out of shape, and he didn't want to put anyone at risk as the spot involved them going through the cell. On the same podcast, Foley explained why he couldn't ask The Undertaker:

“There's no margin for error. There's you know, even though Undertaker would be on top of me, I don't know if I could do that to a guy with a family. That’s so dangerous on his behalf to and clearly, I would have been facing a very high risk of serious injury, too. I still believe I could have done it and it would have been the greatest bump in the history of professional wrestling.” (H/T: Fightful)

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley



APRIL 20, 1997

#RevengeOfTheTaker



It was always an honor to share the ring with 25 YEARS AGO TODAY!APRIL 20, 1997It was always an honor to share the ring with @undertaker 25 YEARS AGO TODAY!APRIL 20, 1997#RevengeOfTheTaker It was always an honor to share the ring with @undertaker https://t.co/z1yO4fF3mP

It would have been interesting to see the two legends recreate the spot. Luckily, the match never happened. Mick Foley later became the General Manager of RAW and worked with Stephanie McMahon.

