Mick Foley recalls an argument he had with ex-WWE commentator over female wrestler's pay

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently recapped an argument he had with former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman. It was regarding the amount of pay that female performers used to get from the company.

During Foley and Coachman's predominant run in WWE, female performers were not considered as essential as their male counterparts. Back then, female wrestlers rarely got a chance to showcase their skills, and many performers were hired for their looks instead of their abilities in the ring.

Speaking on Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha, Foley spoke of an argument he had with Jonathan Coachman about their female colleagues' pay.

"As long as I’ve known Jonathan Coachman, I only had one argument. That was when he was maligning the good name of Stacy Keibler. Stacy didn’t want to come back [to WWE], she wanted to do other things. So I cut what we in the trade call a promo on Coach about how unlike those guys, the women didn’t have their travel paid, they didn’t get their rental cars or hotels paid for," Foley said. H/T Wrestling Inc

Mick Foley then stated that many of the female wrestlers during his time were tasked with fulfilling the same commercial roles as the men. However, they were paid considerably less.

"They were expected to be great ambassadors of the company. They were expected to look good at all times, traveling the globe. And in the end, after taxes, they’re not making – I just didn’t think it was in keeping with a Superstar should be making." H/T Wrestling Inc

Today, superstars like Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey are three of the highest earners in the company. The landscape of female wrestler pay is changing for the better, and hopefully this trend will continue in the time to come.

Mick Foley is currently touring for his Nice Day Tour

Away from the wrestling ring, the Hardcore Legend has excelled at various other ventures, from being a New York Times best-selling author to a stand-up comedian.

Fans of Mick Foley can now catch their hero all over the US and Canada, as the former WWE Champion is currently on the road for his Nice Day Tour. Attendees for the show can expect to hear classic wrestling tales from Foley on what promises to be an entertaining show.

Fans will soon be able to hear even more from Mick Foley. The Hall of Famer announced in March that he will soon be releasing his podcast titled 'Foley is Pod'. A release date for the podcast is yet to be announced.

