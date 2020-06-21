Mick Foley 'blames' Shawn Michaels for putting additional pressure on WWE Superstars

Mick Foley talks about WrestleMania and Michaels' role backstage.

Mick Foley didn't really think of a WrestleMania moment until Shawn Michaels made it a thing.

Mr. WrestleMania

Shawn Michaels is known as Mr. WrestleMania because of the explosive matches he has had at the PPV. Not only were his matches a masterclass but also his entrances at the event were a major talking point. Who can forget the time the Heart Break Kid ziplined across the stadium to the ring. Mick Foley, on the other hand, didn't have such elaborate entrances at WrestleMania and never really thought about it until much later.

Mick Foley on Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania

Mick Foley was in an interview with Kid Cadet for GalaxyCon. During the interview, Foley recalled not having extravagant entrances in the WWE but thanked Nita Strauss for playing his theme before one of his shows. Mick Foley went on to talk about WrestleMania and brought up Mr. WrestleMania, Shawn Michaels.

"Keep in mind that when I retired the first time, in 2000, you didn't really need to have a defining WrestleMania moment on your resume to be a fully-realized legend. I really credit or blame Shawn Michaels for putting that additional pressure on people because, when he started referring to himself as Mr. WrestleMania and having show stealers year-in and year-out, it started being mentioned. Maybe I was a little hyper-sensitive that I hadn't had that moment." (h/t Wrestling Inc)

Mick Foley remembered his Tag Team match against the New Age Outlaws at WrestleMania XIV as his best Mania moment. But the Hardcore Superstar recalls his defining moment as Edge spearing him through a lit table.

Shawn Michaels has stolen the show at many WrestleManias. His last match at the event was at WrestleMania 26 where he lost to The Undertaker. Michaels' loss at WrestleMania 26 forced him to retire from the WWE, but he came out of retirement in 2018 to reform D Generation X to take on the Brothers Of Destruction.

Mick Foley retired from Pro-Wrestling in 2012 but since then, has enjoyed the role of WWE RAW General Manager from 2016 to 2017. Foley was the one who introduced the 24/7 Championship in the WWE. The Championship is an ode to the Hardcore Championship that made Foley famous.