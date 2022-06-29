Mick Foley commemorates 24th anniversary of iconic WWE Hell in a Cell match

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter to celebrate the 24th anniversary of his iconic Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998.

During the bout, Foley, as Mankind, was thrown off the Cell's roof onto the announce table by The Deadman. He was then chokeslammed through the top of the demonic structure into the ring. The match and its visuals have become so iconic that people are still talking about it more than two decades later.

In a recent tweet, the veteran thanked fans for making the match an iconic part of the wrestling industry.

"24 YEARS AGO TODAY. What were you doing on June 28, 1998? I was taking flight lessons, courtesy of Undertaker. Thanks to all of you who have shared this magic moment of time, and made it an iconic part of wrestling history," Mick Foley wrote.

It was a defining moment for Mick Foley and The Undertaker's careers.

Wrestling fans react to Mick Foley's Hell in a Cell tweet

The main event of King of the Ring 1998 featured Kane defeating Stone Cold Steve Austin in the first-ever First Blood Match to win the WWE Championship. However, most people only remember The Undertaker throwing Mankind off the Cell not once but twice when they think about the show.

Chris @thisjimmy12 @RealMickFoley @undertaker One of the greatest moments of my childhood thank you sir @RealMickFoley @undertaker One of the greatest moments of my childhood thank you sir

Anthony Smith @AWSmith8189 @RealMickFoley @undertaker Well at 8 years old I was thinking oh my god I just witness someone get killed. And when you came back down to the ring I thought you were a real life super hero. That’s when you edged out Undertaker as my favorite wrestler. @RealMickFoley @undertaker Well at 8 years old I was thinking oh my god I just witness someone get killed. And when you came back down to the ring I thought you were a real life super hero. That’s when you edged out Undertaker as my favorite wrestler.

Metallicat84 @metallicat84 @CKazmerzak @RealMickFoley @undertaker I was 14 and my best friend and I was watching this live and although we always enjoyed Foley as Mankind we became even bigger fans of him after this match @CKazmerzak @RealMickFoley @undertaker I was 14 and my best friend and I was watching this live and although we always enjoyed Foley as Mankind we became even bigger fans of him after this match

ChrisyCee90 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @ChrisyCee90 @RealMickFoley @undertaker Tbh, I think many others will agree that it's not just this moment that is iconic. It's YOU that became an iconic part of not just wrestling history but many childhoods and lives around the world. Thank you for everything you did and the sacrifices you gave! @RealMickFoley @undertaker Tbh, I think many others will agree that it's not just this moment that is iconic. It's YOU that became an iconic part of not just wrestling history but many childhoods and lives around the world. Thank you for everything you did and the sacrifices you gave!

Mark Lloyd @MarkWSLloyd @RealMickFoley @undertaker Absolutely jaw dropping, even today after seeing it hundreds of times. They really should have stopped doing Hell in a Cell after that one, it can never be equalled. @RealMickFoley @undertaker Absolutely jaw dropping, even today after seeing it hundreds of times. They really should have stopped doing Hell in a Cell after that one, it can never be equalled.

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @IWCkilledKenny @RealMickFoley @undertaker We wrestling fans will ALWAYS hold you in high regard for going to the lengths you did to entertain us on that night. @RealMickFoley @undertaker We wrestling fans will ALWAYS hold you in high regard for going to the lengths you did to entertain us on that night.

Tokyo Milkman @TokyoMilkman @RealMickFoley

I remember seeing this live on PPV. It was unbelievable then, and it's unbelievable now! @undertaker An Era!I remember seeing this live on PPV. It was unbelievable then, and it's unbelievable now! @RealMickFoley @undertaker An Era!I remember seeing this live on PPV. It was unbelievable then, and it's unbelievable now!

Sam Manny @SamManny4 @RealMickFoley @undertaker This was such a defining moment in WWE one of those Iconic moments that will forever be immortalised in history @RealMickFoley @undertaker This was such a defining moment in WWE one of those Iconic moments that will forever be immortalised in history

joseph @joseph123456isc @RealMickFoley @undertaker It’s iconic moments in history that people always ask where were you when… I’ll always remember where I was when taker TOSSED mankind off a cell. @RealMickFoley @undertaker It’s iconic moments in history that people always ask where were you when… I’ll always remember where I was when taker TOSSED mankind off a cell.

WWE has held many Hell in a Cell matches since then and even named a premium live event after the them. However, it's safe to say that the 1998 match will probably remain the best of its kind.

