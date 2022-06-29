Mick Foley commemorates 24th anniversary of iconic WWE Hell in a Cell match

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter to celebrate the 24th anniversary of his iconic Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998.
During the bout, Foley, as Mankind, was thrown off the Cell's roof onto the announce table by The Deadman. He was then chokeslammed through the top of the demonic structure into the ring. The match and its visuals have become so iconic that people are still talking about it more than two decades later.
In a recent tweet, the veteran thanked fans for making the match an iconic part of the wrestling industry.
"24 YEARS AGO TODAY. What were you doing on June 28, 1998? I was taking flight lessons, courtesy of Undertaker. Thanks to all of you who have shared this magic moment of time, and made it an iconic part of wrestling history," Mick Foley wrote.
You can check out the tweet below:
It was a defining moment for Mick Foley and The Undertaker's careers.
Wrestling fans react to Mick Foley's Hell in a Cell tweet
The main event of King of the Ring 1998 featured Kane defeating Stone Cold Steve Austin in the first-ever First Blood Match to win the WWE Championship. However, most people only remember The Undertaker throwing Mankind off the Cell not once but twice when they think about the show.
These fans recalled the match being one of the defining moments of their childhood:
Another fan said it would never be equaled:
Several fans said they enjoyed the match:
WWE has held many Hell in a Cell matches since then and even named a premium live event after the them. However, it's safe to say that the 1998 match will probably remain the best of its kind.
