"Vince McMahon just never saw in him what I saw" - WWE Legend comments on Cesaro's departure 

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has revealed that he is disappointed about Cesaro's departure.

The Swiss Cyborg and the World Wrestling Entertainment couldn't come to terms on a new contract, which makes him one of the biggest free agents on the market. It was reported that the former United States Champion turned down WWE's contract offer because he felt it wasn't at par with what the company offered other stars like AJ Styles.

The Hardcore Legend Mick Foley recently took to his YouTube channel to comment on Cesaro's WWE exit. Foley stated that Vince McMahon apparently didn't see what he saw in the former SmackDown star, and the company's loss is the wrestling world's gain.

“I’m really disappointed because I had been one of Cesaro’s biggest proponents for a long time ever since I saw him working in the indepenents in the early 2000s," said Foley. "I saw him in 2005 or 2006. Man, Vince McMahon just never saw in him what I saw and what so many of you saw, which was a world champion. But in this case, I feel like WWE’s loss is the wrestling world’s gain." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Mick Foley also addressed the possibility of Cesaro going to AEW, stating that he'd prefer to see him venture out.

Mick Foley says Cesaro is a future world champion

The Swiss Superman has held the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles and United States Championship, but he's never been WWE or Universal Champion.

Mick Foley also added that Cesaro should've been a world champion in WWE, and he'll become one somewhere else.

"So this is a guy who should be a world champion who will be a world champion," said Foley. "And like I said, WWE’s loss is going to be professional wrestling’s gain because this guy is going to do great things. A class act, a great wrestler, and a bigger loss to WWE than they realize. But in the end, I think we’re all going to benefit because we’re going to get to see what this guy can do when the restraints are off. Wishing him the best of luck."

He had a shot at the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash last year but was unable to dethrone the Head of the Table.

