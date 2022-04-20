Mick Foley explains the unique reason why former WWE star used thumbtacks

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently shed light on Diamond Dallas Page's use of thumbtacks.

Foley, Stone Cold Steve Austin and DDP used to share a room during their WCW days. The latter used thumbtacks to make sure their room always stayed as dark as possible. He also spent most of his time there without any clothes on.

Speaking on Dr. Beau Hightower’s YouTube channel, the hardcore legend revealed DDP's response when the former asked him to wear clothes in the room.

“He didn’t wrestle in them, he thumbtacked the blinds to the wall of our $30 motel rooms. He didn’t like the faintest peep of light coming in, and also preferred to be naked in the room. So I said, ‘both Steve and I would feel more comfortable if you wore clothes in the room.’ I’ll never forget his response as long as I live, he just said, ‘but bro, they get in the way.’ (h/t to Wrestling Inc.) (2:35 onwards)

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley pranked DDP to teach him a lesson

Mick Foley had the perfect counter to Diamond Dallas Page's weird habits. In the interview, he told the story of a prank he pulled off on the former WCW World Champion.

Foley stated that they took advantage of DDP's dark room to ruin his bed.

"Steve and I dumped like four or five dozen cookies in Dallas’ bed. Waited for him to come back, completely naked, in total darkness. It took him about 15 seconds to realize he was sharing his bed that night." (H/T to Wrestling Inc.)

Foley and DDP are both WWE Hall of Famers. While the former was inducted into the prestigious class of wrestlers in 2013, the latter was awarded in 2017.

