WWE Legend Mick Foley discloses salary he received at the peak of his career

Mick Foley recently shared the six-figure salary he earned at the peak of his career during the 'Attitude Era.'

The Hardcore Legend began his wrestling career in WCW. He was associated with Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) before signing with WWE in 1996. Foley had three gimmicks with varied personalities: Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack.

In 1998, under his Mankind moniker, Foley faced The Undertaker in a brutal Hell in a Cell Match at the now retired King of the Ring pay-per-view. On January 4, 1999, he defeated The Rock in a No Disqualification Match commencing his first reign as WWE Champion.

The three-time WWE Champion discussed his salary from back in the day on the latest episode of Foley Is Pod. He added that it was like the 'holy grail' for him:

“Yeah, $400,000 felt like the holy grail to me, where if I could get a couple years at 400 that we could save a lot of money. Looking back at 400 grand was a lot of money. But you need to have 10 years at 400 before you can say that you’re good, you know, like, it’s even then, you know, you’re with taxes and travelling all that. I mean, this is, I know a lot of the country is struggling and a lot of people listening would love to be in a position where they’re making $400,000 25 years ago.” (H/T: ITR Wrestling)

Check out the entire video below:

Mick Foley signed a new merchandise deal with WWE

Recognized by fans across the world by his flannel shirt and mask, Mick Foley merchandise and t-shirts have been flying off the shelves.

Foley recently announced that his merchandise would no longer be available on Pro Wrestling Tees as he signed a Legends Agreement with WWE, giving them an exclusive all-access to his t-shirts:

“Hello everyone, it's The Hardcore Legend Mick Foley and I just want to explain why my merchandise will not be available through Pro Wrestling Tees after July 31. There is no heat or friction I still have a great relationship with Pro Wrestling Tees. It just comes down to signing a new legends agreement with WWE that does give them the exclusive on T shirts. In the meantime, the Socko Sale's still taking place in November, the four cheeses of Foley pizza's still available through Powerbomb Pizza. Please feel free to order as many shirts as you like through July 31."

Check out the tweet below:

While he officially retired from in-ring action in 2012, he has made sporadic appearances on WWE TV. Would you like to see The Hardcore Legend return to the ring one last time? Sound off in the comments!

Mark Henry elaborates on the story of him lifting Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far