Mick Foley discusses giving permission to AEW Superstar for t-shirt design based on his original idea

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently spoke about blessing AEW star Britt Baker for using one of his shirt designs.

Foley’s Cactus Jack gimmick made it big in WWE and outside with an iconic high-risk brand of wrestling. During this time, Foley sported an iconic "wanted" t-shirt that was synonymous with his entrances.

The shirt quickly became a hit with fans and was one of the most sought-after merchandise for wrestling fans over the years.

On a recent episode of Foley is Pod, the Hall of Famer recalled his conversation with Britt Baker about the shirt. He stated that he made a lot of money through royalties for that design and would be happy if Baker could come up with a similar t-shirt for herself based on that design.

"Somebody was wearing a Cactus Jack ‘Wanted’ shirt, I said those are Pittsburgh Steeler colors. I said, 'You ought to see if they could modify that and make it a shirt for you.' She goes, 'Would you mind?' I said I’ve been making money off that and been happy to see people wearing it for literally 28 years now."

Mick Foley continued, stating that he saw it as a tribute and was happy to have Britt go ahead with a similar design.

"I see it as a tribute, I see it as a good thing. Nobody copies or borrows from something that’s not good. So I’m all for Doctor Baker rocking a Cactus-esque t-shirt. Make it happen, TK. You know, you can make it happen." (H/T Ringside News)

Female Locker Room @femalelroom “I don’t know if I’m allowed to talk about it, but breaking news, I’m one of the hosts of the new season of Most Wanted Treasures, and I’m really enjoying that.” - Mick Foley



Lita is rumored to be his co-host. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to talk about it, but breaking news, I’m one of the hosts of the new season of Most Wanted Treasures, and I’m really enjoying that.” - Mick FoleyLita is rumored to be his co-host. https://t.co/58HaFNP9cQ

Mick Foley was on WWE TV during the Hall of Fame ceremony

The hardcore legend was a part of this year's WrestleMania extravaganza as he made his way to LA to induct long-time friend Stacy Keibler into the Hall of Fame.

WrestleFeed @WrestleFeedApp



#WWEHOF Mick Foley & Torrie Wilson induct Stacy Keibler into the WWE Hall of Fame! Mick Foley & Torrie Wilson induct Stacy Keibler into the WWE Hall of Fame!#WWEHOF https://t.co/idf11c8Aye

Foley, with Torrie Wilson by his side, delivered an emotional speech for the new inductee and welcomed Keibler onto the stage.

Mick Foley himself is also a bonafide Hall of Famer, having been inducted back in 2013 by another hardcore legend, Terry Funk.

What did you think of Foley's idea for a new t-shirt for Britt Baker? Let us know in the comments section below.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes