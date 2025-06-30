Mick Foley gets green light from WWE legend for emotional farewell run (Exclusive)

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Mick Foley wants to have one last run. The 60-year-old is one of the most beloved wrestlers in history.

During a recent podcast, Foley revealed that he was planning a retirement tour. The legend also shared that he hadn't gotten his teeth repaired, which were broken through years of intense competition in the ring.

Teddy Long was on The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis and Bill Apter this week. He noted that telling Mick not to compete again was probably the worst thing because he would do the complete opposite. Long felt that Mick should go out on his terms and wished him luck for a possible last run.

"Let me tell you something, Mick Foley, God, I love him to death. So what Bill just did is told him, don't do it. That's the worst thing you could ever do. You don't tell him that. So I'm going to tell you, Mick, do it. Okay? If that's what's going to make you happy and that's how you want to be remembered, then go ahead and do it. But you're going to do it anyway, because he's already made it up in his mind, you know, that one last run. And he's going to do that." [From 1:48 onwards]

Mick Foley had a Hall of Fame career in the WWE. He won the WWE Championship three times in his career. He also won the Hardcore Championship and Tag Team Championships.

