WWE legend Mick Foley heaps praise on newly-formed tag team

Mick Foley has high praise for a newly-formed WWE tag team. Foley took to social media to voice his pleasurable opinion on the new duo of Matt Riddle and Randy Orton on Monday Night RAW.

Mick Foley noted via Twitter that the pairing reminds him of his popular partnership with The Rock in the 90s. The two WWE legends would form the endearing team known as The Rock and Sock Connection.

The duo of Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy and The People's Champion went on to win tag team gold. They also presented one of the most memorable moments in WWE history with the famous "This is Your Life" segment.

Mick Foley and The Rock popularized the odd-couple tag team. WWE has attempted this strategy of pairing two starkly different superstars plenty of times with varying degrees of success.

This seems to be the thought process behind pairing Riddle and Orton. Orton plays that straight man to Riddle's goofy antics, playfully dubbing the pairing RK-Bro.

Mick Foley may just be right in regards to RK-Bro

Matt Riddle and Randy Orton as RKBro

The hardcore icon might've hit the nail on the head when praising the new tag team. Matt Riddle and Randy Orton are quickly getting over as one of the must-see acts on Monday Night RAW.

Before becoming a team, the two stars were on very different paths. Orton wrapped up his feud with The Fiend at WrestleMania 37, picking up a huge win. Meanwhile, Riddle lost his United States Championship to Sheamus at the Showcase of the Immortals.

It wasn't clear where the two would go following WrestleMania. Speculation at the time was that Orton was supposed to carry on his feud with The Fiend, but instead wanted to try something new. After working on a backstage segment with Riddle, it was reported that Orton wished to continue working with The King of Bros.

Will the duo capture similar glory to Mick Foley and The Rock's team? Only time will tell. It sure looks like fans are in for a fun ride along the way.