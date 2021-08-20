WWE Hall of Famer fires back at Roman Reigns over comments about CM Punk

Roman Reigns' comments about CM Punk today have caught the attention of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

Earlier today, Ariel Helani released an interview with Roman Reigns where he had some choice words when it comes to CM Punk. His comments certainly got wrestling fans talking, and it also caught the attention of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

Mick Foley took to social media to defend CM Punk, citing that his pipebomb promo changed the course of the wrestling business:

"CM PUNK WAS DAMN GOOD, AND DAMN OVER. With one interview he changed the course of the wrestling business. He had great matches with a wide variety of opponents on a nightly basis. When/if he returns to wrestling, he will once again be damn good and damn over @CMPunk," Mick Foley tweeted out.

Mick Foley comes to the defense of CM Punk

Mick Foley has never been known to bite his tongue when it comes to defending people that he respects, so it's no surprise that Foley came to CM Punk's defense this afternoon.

CM Punk is heavily rumored to be making his return to professional wrestling tomorrow night on AEW Rampage. Punk hasn't wrestled an actual match since The WWE Royal Rumble in 2014.

While Roman Reigns' comments today were clever in getting himself more attention heading into WWE SummerSlam, they might actually backfire on WWE and draw more casual wrestling fans' attention over to AEW when they discover that CM Punk is returning to professional wrestling tomorrow night.

Are you surprised by Roman Reigns' comments? Do you think WWE should be bringing any extra attention to AEW over SummerSlam weekend? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Arjun