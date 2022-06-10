"Hurt my heart" - Mick Foley hits out at WWE legend's controversial views on gun control

WWE legend Mick Foley has voiced his opinion on Glenn Jacobs AKA Kane’s tweet on gun control.

WWE Hall of Famer Kane has been the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, since winning the election in 2018. He won the election after standing from the Republican party and has expressed his desire to stand for election once again.

Jacobs said on his social media page after the Uvalde mass shooting tragedy that the mainstream media was painting the USA as the "land of gun violence and mass shootings" and argued that other countries have higher per capita rates of gun deaths. Mick Foley responded to the tweet, calling it a "cold, callous tweet."

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley Glenn Jacobs @GlennJacobsTN Every violent death is a tragedy. That said, the mainstream media would have you believe that America is the land of gun violence and mass shootings when, in fact, as @HannahDCox points out, our per capita rates of gun deaths are actually much lower than many other countries. twitter.com/HannahDCox/sta… Every violent death is a tragedy. That said, the mainstream media would have you believe that America is the land of gun violence and mass shootings when, in fact, as @HannahDCox points out, our per capita rates of gun deaths are actually much lower than many other countries. twitter.com/HannahDCox/sta… Reading this cold, callous tweet from Glenn Jacobs literally hurt my heart. twitter.com/glennjacobstn/… Reading this cold, callous tweet from Glenn Jacobs literally hurt my heart. twitter.com/glennjacobstn/…

Former Superstar Lance Storm also criticized the Hall of Famer's controversial comments, questioning if the per capita rate of gun deaths was an acceptable rate of tragedy.

The WWE legend will stand for re-election

Glenn Jacobs @GlennJacobsTN The politician's need to "do something!" is one of the most destructive forces in the world. The politician's need to "do something!" is one of the most destructive forces in the world.

Kane announced last year that he would be standing for re-election and vowed to make certain changes.

“Four years ago, I pledged to stay true to my conservative values as mayor. Nobody could have envisioned a pandemic and the economic shutdown that followed, but I’m proud Knox County has been able to weather the storm without a tax increase. By tightening our belt and making smart cuts, we balanced our budget while continuing to make forward-thinking investments in our community. If reelected, the public can expect four more years of leadership with conservative values top of mind," said Kane.

Kane has made very few appearances in WWE due to his duties as Mayor of Knox County. His last appearance with the company was in April when he featured on RAW when the Red brand's show was held in Knoxville. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year as part of the Class of 2021.

