Mick Foley makes a bold prediction regarding the new era in WWE

Mick Foley believes the Triple H regime in WWE will be better about putting smiles on people's faces.

Following Vince McMahon's resignation from WWE in July, Triple H's creative vision has dramatically changed the trajectory of the company. The improvements have been noticed by the fanbase and have been reflected with a rise in viewership and ticket sales.

On the latest episode of Foley is Pod, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Triple H taking over creative in the company. In contrast to Vince McMahon's regime, Foley believes that Hunter will go out of his way to send the fans home happy.

"Send them home happy," Mick Foley said. "That's one of the — the Triple H regime is probably not going to go out of its way to beat people in their hometown as a matter of a statement." [H/T: Fightful]

AdFreeShows.com @adfreeshows



: THE RESURRECTION OF CACTUS JACK is available for early access NOW exclusively on



@RealMickFoley It's a pivotal year in the career of 'The Hardcore Legend' as the 3rd Face of Foley makes his #WWE debut! @FoleyIsPod : THE RESURRECTION OF CACTUS JACK is available for early access NOW exclusively on AdFreeShows.com It's a pivotal year in the career of 'The Hardcore Legend' as the 3rd Face of Foley makes his #WWE debut!@FoleyIsPod: THE RESURRECTION OF CACTUS JACK is available for early access NOW exclusively on AdFreeShows.com@RealMickFoley https://t.co/ZzZ8gIu7o3

Mick Foley on why WWE couldn't send the fans home happy at Clash at the Castle

While Mick Foley's idea sounds good in theory, it was already proven that might not be the case when both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre left Clash at the Castle earlier this month without championship gold.

But according to Foley, the titles need to stay on Roman Reigns for the future payoff with The Rock.

"I think you have to keep it on Roman for the payoff," Mick Foley said. "If they don't get to Rock/Roman, you can look back and go, ‘God, would it have hurt to put that title on Drew?’ Going back to, Why beat Sasha in Boston? Why beat Charlotte in Charlotte? Why have Jim Ross kiss your ass in Oklahoma? Why beat Rey Mysterio in San Diego? Roman is super over. It doesn't hurt Drew [to lose to Roman Reigns]. You'd be trading in the momentary high for long-term planning, in my opinion." [H/T: Fightful]

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley Good clean finish to a darn good match. Mox vs Danielson should have the house rocking at

Arthur Ashe. Good clean finish to a darn good match. Mox vs Danielson should have the house rocking at Arthur Ashe.

What do you make of Foley's comments? Do you think he's right that hometown WWE Superstars will be treated better in the future under Triple H? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 WWE Superstars featured in Superhero franchises

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you been enjoying WWE more under Triple H? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell