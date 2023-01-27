WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has picked Cody Rhodes as the person he wants to see win the Men's Royal Rumble match.

The American Nightmare made his return to the company last year at WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins' surprise opponent. He sustained an injury leading up to their third match at Hell in a Cell which has kept him out of action for numerous months. He will be an entrant in the upcoming 30-man over-the-top-rope elimination bout.

Speaking on Foley is Pod, Mick Foley stated that unless Stone Cold Steve Austin or The Rock make their return in the match, he thinks that Cody Rhodes will emerge victorious in the Royal Rumble.

"I would be absolutely fine with Cody Rhodes winning that Rumble, and going on to face the opponent of his choice. Barring a surprise by Steve [Austin] or Dwayne ['The Rock' Johnson], I'm going with Cody," Foley said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Mick Foley heaps praise on WWE for making this year's Royal Rumble unpredictable

Cody Rhodes is currently many people's favorite to win the Rumble. If he does, he could go on to face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Mick Foley noted that WWE has done a great job keeping the Royal Rumble unpredictable, but he still thinks that The American Nightmare will be the winner.

"We know going in that even though there's a ton of people, there's about 5 or 6 people that could win, but I think it's that suspension of disbelief that by and large WWE does a really good job of making something really special. I'm picking Cody to win."

Foley currently holds the record for most appearances in a single Royal Rumble match. In 1998, he entered the bout three times with different characters.

Who is your pick to win the Rumble? Sound off in the comments below!

