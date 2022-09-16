WWE legend objects to Vince McMahon's comments about character having a "modicum of success"

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley opened up about former WWE CEO Vince McMahon's opinion on his Cactus Jack gimmick.

Mick had multiple characters during his pro wrestling career. Besides Foley, the other personalities were Cactus Jack, Mankind, and Dude Love.

During the latest episode of his Foley is Pod podcast, Mick Foley spoke about his Cactus Jack gimmick. The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that the gimmick was popular in WCW and was a grand success that also helped in the growth of other characters.

He also mentioned that he was hurt when Vince McMahon claimed the gimmick was "a modicum of success" in a documentary focussing on the Dude Love.

"I had an issue when they did a special on me as Dude Love, Vince himself said, “after experiencing a modicum of success as Cactus Jack,” and I’m thinking Cactus was as successful as he was allowed to be. It was a really good run and it was a character that helped elevate other characters so I would say he had a modicum of success, you know, is a little unfair,” Mick Foley said.

Mick Foley spoke on why Vince McMahon was not fond of Cactus Jack

While speaking on the same podcast, Foley mentioned why Vince McMahon hesitated about Cactus Jack and wanted to focus on Dude Love.

"That was a caveat he was not willing to comply… because Dude Love in a way was his baby, he heard about it through Bruce (Prichard) when he was in a conversation with Shawn (Michaels). He brings it back to life, Cactus Jack was a WCW deal," said Mick Foley.

Foley has held the WWE title and the Hardcore title multiple times as Mankind and as Dude Love and Cactus Jack, he has held the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Dude Love was the more fun-loving character when compared to the violent-loving Cactus Jack.

