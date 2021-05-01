Mick Foley pitches an all-women's WWE brand to Vince McMahon 

Mick Foley has made his thoughts known concerning the treatment of women's wrestling in WWE. In doing so, he seemed to follow up on an idea that was pitched by a recently released superstar.

Mickie James was a part of WWE's shocking releases on April 15, and in a tell-all appearance on GAW TV, she revealed that she pitched an all-women's brand in WWE.

The five-time WWE Women's Champion shared that her idea was shot down immediately, with the reason given to her being the following:

"This one person says to me, 'They're never going to do it. Ever. Women's wrestling doesn't make money. WWE Evolution was the lowest-rated PPV ever in WWE. I get what you're trying to do, but I don't understand why you're fighting so hard for it.'"

Many fans have been critical online in regards to the reasons given to Mickie James over her pitch.

Someone who appeared to support James' ideas was WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Online, Foley shared the following to his Twitter page:

"Dear Vince, An all women’s brand NEEDS to happen in @WWE Unless you want @AEW to beat you to the punch. Sincerely, Mick @VinceMcMahon"

Carmella also weighed in on the current booking of women in WWE. On Bella's podcast, the former SmackDown Women's Champion said:

"I want to see the women," Carmella said. "That's why I tune in. If I'm waiting until 10pm to see a girl, it's like, ‘what the hell?’ That's not okay for little girls at home or whoever is watching waiting for the women. It just feels like oh, now, there's only a focus on maybe two women or one women's storyline."

Mick Foley had high praise for a recently-released WWE Superstar

The Hall of Famer shared his high opinion on a former member of WWE's women's division

Following the surprising WWE releases just over two weeks ago, Mick Foley had great things to say about one superstar who was let go by the company. On Twitter, Foley had the following to say about Chelsea Green:

".@ImChelseaGreen has the ability to tear it down in any promotion wise enough to hire her," Foley wrote.

Since her release, Chelsea Green has started her own podcast and has also shared some of her outlashish pitches that she made to Vince McMahon.

Do you agree with Mick Foley? Should WWE establish an all-women's brand? Share your thoughts in the comments below.