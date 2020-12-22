Mick Foley posts heartfelt message for Jaxson Ryker after Monday Night RAW

Jaxson Ryker made his singles return on Monday Night RAW this week. The former member of The Forgotten Sons defeated Gran Metalik in a quick match that established his dominance as a singles competitor.

WWE legend Mick Foley, who has worked with Ryker in TNA, took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message for the RAW Superstar. Mick Foley stated that he is glad to see Ryker back. Foley went on to further praise Jaxson Ryker, calling him a hard worker.

I’ve known this hardworking, ass-kicking dude since 2009. He’s a player. https://t.co/iC6IgX9QQ9 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 22, 2020

The controversial past of Jaxson Ryker

Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More — Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) June 1, 2020

Jaxson Ryker had made his debut on the main roster as part of the faction Forgotten Sons. However, some comments made by Ryker on Twitter landed the group in hot waters, and they were taken off TV.

Ryker's stablemates returned on SmackDown a few weeks back, aligning themselves with King Corbin. It was believed that Ryker was intentionally being left out by WWE because of his views.

However, Ryker made his return on RAW, aligning with Elias. It will be interesting to see how WWE book Ryker going forward and if his social media posts will impact his future as a Superstar.