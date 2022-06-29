Mick Foley posts throwback picture on the 24th anniversary of an iconic match

Mick Foley has tweeted out a throwback picture on the 24th anniversary of his iconic Hell In A Cell Match against The Undertaker at King Of The Ring 1998.

Foley is one of the most beloved wrestlers from WWE's Attitude Era and is now a respected veteran in the industry. He earned his fame in wrestling by taking part in some of the most memorable hardcore-style matches in history.

At the top of that list is the infamous Hell In A Cell match that took place 24 years ago. During the bout, he (as his alter ego Mankind) was thrown off the cell twice in what has since become some of WWE's most iconic imagery.

Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy took to Twitter today and posted a picture of him falling from the cell to the announcer's desk. In the caption, he stated that he was taking flying lessons 24 years ago. He even asked people what they were doing while he was risking his health against The Phenom:

"What were you doing on June 28, 1998? I was taking flight lessons, courtesy of @undertaker. Thanks to all of you who have shared this magic moment of time, and made it an iconic part of wrestling history," tweeted Mick Foley

The match was etched in the minds of those who saw it live, and even those who caught up with it later. But apparently Mick himself doesn't remember it too well. In interviews, he has claimed that he barely remembers the iconic bout due to multiple concussions he suffered that night. It sure was a different time in wrestling.

Mick Foley has a history of violent hardcore matches in WWE

Although Mick Foley seems like a sweet and wholesome man outside the ring, he is known for some of the most brutally violent matches inside the squared circle.

His match with The Deadman was not the only occasion he fell from Hell In A Cell. During a Cell match at No Way Out 2000 against Triple H, he fell through the structure and created a crater in the ring. At the Royal Rumble 2000, he was also given two Pedigrees onto thumb tacks.

Speaking of thumb tacks, his hardcore match against Randy Orton at Backlash 2004 was the latter's stepping stone into superstardom. The most memorable spot from this match saw Orton take a flat bump onto a pile of tacks.

Other significant Foley spots include: getting speared through a burning table by Edge at WrestleMania 22, taking several unprotected chair shots to the head from The Rock at Royal Rumble 1999, and losing a part of his ear against Vader in 1996 at a WCW house show.

Suffice it to say that Mick Foley has a permanent residence in the hearts and minds of millions of wrestling fans and a well-deserved place in the Hall of Fame.

