Becky Lynch receives support from former WWE Champion following unfortunate shoulder injury

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently praised top star Becky Lynch via social media.

Lynch is one of the biggest stars in wrestling today and has a huge legion of fans across the globe. This past weekend at SummerSlam, the Irishwoman lost to her long-time rival Bianca Belair, however, during the contest she sadly separated her shoulder.

Last night on RAW, she said goodbye to the WWE Universe for the first time as she began her injury rehab, leading to Foley tweeting his support for the former RAW Women's Champion.

"BECKY LYNCH - you are the personification of B****S, and I’m proud to be your friend!" H/T Twitter

Despite this setback, The Man will no doubt return to WWE with a vengeance as she will once again look to recapture her championship to be back on the top.

Becky Lynch seems to have settled her latest feud

In a rivalry that has lasted almost a year, both Bianca Belair and Lynch have come out of their feud with a newfound respect for one another.

Lynch used underhand tactics to defeat WWE's EST at SummerSlam last year, however, Bianca dethroned Becky at WrestleMania in April 2022 to become the new RAW Women's Champion. The two have no doubt brought the best out of each other.

Following their match this weekend, the Irishwoman tweeted Belair, stating that her former opponent is the best in WWE today.

"She is everything she says she is. The EST. @BiancaBelairWWE"

Bianca Belair retained her RAW Women's Championship against Lynch this past weekend at SummerSlam in what was yet another classic match between the two stars.

What are your thoughts on Becky Lynch's sudden injury? Let us know in the comments section below.

Check out a former WWE star saying SmackDown could be sold as a sleeping pill

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far