Mick Foley urges promoters to book two released WWE Superstars

Wrestling legend Mick Foley has praised The Bollywood Boyz after they received their release from WWE.

Gurv Sihra and Harv Sihra, also known as Sunil Singh and Samir Singh, were included in the latest round of WWE releases. A total of 14 WWE Superstars were let go by the company this week, with the majority of names coming from 205 Live and NXT.

Foley, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, often has high praise for modern-day WWE Superstars. Following The Bollywood Boyz’s release, he took to Twitter to urge wrestling promoters to book the tag team for their shows.

If you are a promoter, you need @BollywoodBoyz on your show!



I’m sorry to learn they’d been let go, but Gurv & Harv are going to make every show they’re on - anywhere in the world - a better show for having them.



Wishing both of you the very best! https://t.co/epWg8jdXsp — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) June 27, 2021

You guys were awesome - worked your butts off, and were always looking to make everyone you worked with shine a little brighter. And those bumps!👍 https://t.co/REQoCZne1m — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) June 27, 2021

Former WWE main-roster stars Ariya Daivari, Fandango, Killian Dain, Tony Nese, and Tyler Breeze were among the biggest names to receive their releases. Arturo Ruas, August Grey, Curt Stallion, Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel), Marina Shafir, and Tino Sabbatelli were also released from their contracts.

The Bollywood Boyz/Singh Brothers in WWE

The Bollywood Boyz spent five years in WWE

Gurv Sihra and Harv Sihra began appearing on WWE television in 2016 as participants in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. Both men were eliminated in the first round, with Noam Dar defeating Gurv and Drew Gulak defeating Harv.

After making appearances on 205 Live and NXT, The Bollywood Boyz became known as The Singh Brothers on WWE’s main roster in 2017. Repackaged as Sunil Singh and Samir Singh, they worked alongside Jinder Mahal during his reign as WWE Champion.

All the bumps, torn ACL’s, dislocated shoulders, it’s all been worth if for the last 5 years. And how ironic, we finished our last match with a shoulder hanging out of socket



It’s fitting we got fired while showing up for wrestling training - we love what we do, with a passion — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) June 25, 2021

As the tweet above shows, both men have struggled with injuries in recent years. Harv underwent surgery in 2018 to repair an ACL injury, while Gurv dislocated his right shoulder earlier this month during a match on 205 Live.

The Bollywood Boyz lost their final televised WWE match as a tag team against August Grey and Ikemen Jiro on 205 Live on May 18. Gurv's last match ended in defeat against Grayson Waller on June 8.

Edited by Greg Bush