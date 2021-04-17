Hall Of Famer provides big endorsement for Chelsea Green after WWE release

Chelsea Green was, unfortunately, one of the many stars who were released by WWE recently. Green joined the likes of Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce, and Billie Kay to be cut from the company.

Since her release, many fans have been wondering which promotions would jump at the opportunity to sign her. WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley displayed his support for Green by providing her with a huge endorsement on Twitter.

Foley strongly believes that Chelsea Green has a lot of potential. He made his thoughts known, stating that Green has the ability to tear it down for any promotion that decides to give her the opportunity.

".@ImChelseaGreen has the ability to tear it down in any promotion wise enough to hire her," said Foley in his tweet.

.@ImChelseaGreen has the ability to tear it down in any promotion wise enough to hire her. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 17, 2021

Chelsea Green was never fully utilized in WWE. Her time in the company was blighted by numerous injuries, and she never got to make the impact that many expected her to have on the main roster.

What is next for Chelsea Green?

Now that Chelsea Green is out of WWE, the immediate question is what will she do next? Many fans are curious as to where she will sign.

Green will have to wait for 90 days before she can sign anywhere thanks to the non-compete clause in her WWE contract.

A promotion like AEW could use her in building up their Women's division and could jump at the opportunity to snap her up.

Advertisement

She could also find herself back on IMPACT Wrestling, where she would be reunited with her fiancee, Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder).

I received so many amazing words yesterday. It fuelled my fire to wake up this morning & get to work♥️ I’ve got an amazing support system here in the US and @TheMattCardona in my corner, so I’m a lucky girl.

Now, LETS GET THIS PODCAST GOING! 😈 Lord knows I thrive at talking!! — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 16, 2021

There are plenty of landing spots available to Chelsea Green. It is only a matter of time before she enters the squared circle once again.

Where would you like to see her wrestle? Share your thoughts with us down below.