Becky Lynch

On last night's edition of WWE RAW, the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vacated her belt that she had won way back at WrestleMania 35, and announced that she is pregnant. The tear-jerking segment saw Becky handing over the belt to Asuka, who had won the Women's Money In The Bank briefcase at the namesake PPV mere 24 hours ago.

Hours after Lynch's announcement, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Facebook and shared a detailed post reacting to the RAW segment. Foley shared the link of his Facebook post on his official Twitter handle, which garnered a response from none other than The Man herself.

Lynch stated that Foley was the reason she kicked off her pro-wrestling journey years ago, and that she wanted to be like him. Foley responded to Lynch and said that this was the nicest thing someone had ever said about him. Check out the exchange below:

This might be the nicest thing anyone has ever said about me.



Thank you, Becky. https://t.co/5Sn0A4SCq5 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 12, 2020

Becky Lynch's incredible journey from WrestleMania's pre-show to the main event

Lynch has been at the forefront of the WWE Women's division for more than a year at this point. It's incredible how far Lynch has come in WWE in just a matter of a year. She was a part of the first WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal in 2018, that took place on the pre-show. A year later, she defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania to bag both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles.

Lynch lost the SmackDown belt in a matter of weeks, to Charlotte Flair. She held on to the RAW Women's belt, and successfully defended it against some of the very best that the Women's division had to offer. She capped off her victory list with a big win against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36.