They're here. Fall and pray.

Karrion Kross, the man formerly known as Killer Kross finally made his in-ring debut alongside his paramour, Scarlett. The entrance was almost as long as the actual match but both aspects elicited reactions from many, including WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

A mystifying debut for Karrion Kross and Mick Foley's response

The smoky and well-paced entrance of monster and keeper was eerily similar to the debut of The Fiend. Both performers slowly lurked to the ring while their theme song repeated the words "fall" and "pray". The performance caught the eye of Mick Foley, who was all praise for the duo.

After watching the dominant debut win of Karrion Kross, Mick Foley had great praise, calling the pair "a main-event duo." That's after only one showing. A lack of an audience didn't seem to hurt the impact of the appearance either, at least not in the mind of the Hardcore Legend.

That entrance by @WWEKarrionKross and @Lady_Scarlett13 is epic, even without fans. Just imagine the reaction when #WWENXT is back in front of live audiences again.



That’s a main-event duo right there! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/G4YrEckQ5w — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 7, 2020

Now that the first appearance from the Doomsday Duo is in the books, the rest of the NXT roster should be on high alert. Karrion Kross originally attacked former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa a few weeks ago.

He's now briefly shown the world a glimpse of what he'll bring to the NXT ring. And Scarlett is just as an integral part of the act as is Kross. How high is the ceiling after such a memorable debut? Is a diet of sacrificial lambs the initial route that Kross and Scarlett's NXT careers will take?