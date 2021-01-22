Mick Foley reportedly passes $150,000 mark on Cameo

Former WWE Superstar Mick Foley has reportedly earned more than $150,000 on the Cameo platform.

As recently reported by METRO, the hardcore legend and former WWE Champion has made a staggering £144,342 ($196,953) before taking Cameo's 25% cut into account. This information was gathered from a study by Cameo Money Makers, who monitor the potential earnings of stars on the platform.

Once Cameo's percentage was accounted for, this left Mick Foley with a reported profit of around $147,000 - just shy of $150,000 overall. Considering he has only been actively taking orders from fans on the website for around six months, this is an incredible achievement.

It would be more accurate to say I do my @BookCameo videos as myself, with guest appearances from #DudeLove or #Mankind



You can take a look at some past videos at https://t.co/b1AKPpzOGY https://t.co/OijDRuV315 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 18, 2021

Mick Foley is also known to donate around ten percent of his Cameo profits to charity, meaning the Hall of Famer will have donated over $10,000 to various charities in 2020 alone.

Mick Foley on Cameo and WWE's Third Party Policy

THANK YOU to everyone who has left such incredibly kind reviews on @BookCameo



I really do enjoy creating these videos, and I take great pride in exceeding your expectations.https://t.co/b1AKPpzOGY pic.twitter.com/h9HtdJunSz — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 18, 2021

Mick Foley currently charges £74.25 ($100) per video on Cameo - a generous price considering some of the more eye-popping price tags featured by other stars.

For this price, fans can get a personalized video message from the man known as Mankind, Dude Love and Cactus Jack, and can even send a message to Foley himself to further personalize the video, or to simply enlighten the legend as to the details of their personal lives.

At the time of this writing, Mick Foley has received an avalanche of positive reviews from satisfied customers on Cameo - almost 2000 to be exact.

The topic of WWE Superstars using platforms like Cameo and Twitch made headlines back in 2020 when WWE announced its contractors would be forced to cut ties with all "Third Party" platforms that could be used to earn significant personal revenue.

WWE has released Zelina Vega



Vega was released 10 minutes after tweeting “I support unionization.” pic.twitter.com/VAINSfnTxU — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) November 13, 2020

To the surprise of everyone, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega was released after refusing to comply with WWE's demands. This was especially shocking since she had only just entered into a feud with the reigning RAW Women's Champion Asuka and seemed to have a big push on the horizon. She still streams regularly on her Twitch channel.

However, WWE has made exceptions to the rule in recent months, allowing WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and The Undertaker to be featured on Cameo for a period of time.

