"It's a really fun part of the show" - Mick Foley praises top WWE tag team 

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has applauded the recent efforts of RAW Tag Team Champions, RK-Bro (Riddle and Randy Orton).

Since the two superstars have such different personas, there were doubts at the start about whether their partnership would work. However, the longer the duo have worked together, the stronger their bond has gotten both in and out of the ring. Today, Orton and Riddle are one of the most entertaining acts in WWE.

During a recent conversation with Renee Paquette and former UFC Champion Miesha Tate on the podcast, Throwing Down, Mick Foley stated how RK-Bro is one of the most fun parts of WWE programming today. The former WWE Champion also commented on the potential of Randy Orton having another singles run.

"My guess is that it's just got to be really enjoyable. I believe that both guys involved in it are enjoying it. You know it's a lot of weight on your shoulders to go out there and try to burn down the house every night. So when you have a younger teammate, that's good and I have no doubt that we'll see Randy sooner or later back in the singles thing, but this is really enjoying as it allows him to show a different side and I think it's a really fun part of the show." [From 9:58 to 10:29]

RK-Bro are the current RAW Tag Team Champions, and the duo will look to further cement their legacy as the best Tag Team in WWE. They will now face the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, the Usos, at WrestleMania Backlash, with both titles on the line.

"It's because of Mick Foley that I became The Legend Killer" - Randy Orton

This past Monday on RAW, The Viper achieved a unique milestone. WWE honored Randy Orton for completing 20 years with the company.

Orton made his in-ring debut on SmackDown on April 25, 2002. Since then, The Apex Predator has gone on to become one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

During his promo this Monday, Orton thanked many of his old opponents during his speech. One person in particular who helped Randy Orton become the star that he is today is Mick Foley. The Hardcore Legend took The Viper to the limit at Backlash 2004 in a match for the Intercontinental Championship.

As the youngest member of the star-studded group Evolution, it was hard for Orton to step out of his stablemates' shadow. But Orton's 2004 match with Foley enabled him to do just that as Orton's iconic Legend Killer character was born.

