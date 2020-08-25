Mick Foley revealed how WWE pranked him after his casket match against Undertaker

In a video posted recently by Inside The Ropes, WWE legend Mick Foley discussed his career and his famous casket matches against The Undertaker. Foley said that wrestling Undertaker in casket matches was both a good thing and a bad thing for him - he was wrestling one of WWE's biggest stars but he kept losing them and ending up in the casket:

On one level, I’m living out my dream. I’m enjoying more success than I ever thought possible. I’m shattering that glass ceiling. I’m working with one of the top guys in the history of the business. But at the same time, I’m going through a series of matches where I end up in a casket where the goal of the match is putting me in a casket. The Undertaker was king of the casket match, and every night I’d end up in that casket.

Mick Foley also said that those who were backstage took the opportunity to rib him by leaving him inside the casket longer than he needed to be. Foley said that he was left in there on multiple occasions for five minutes or so even after being reassured it wouldn't happen again:

And every night they would slam that thing shut, and every night I’d be hyperventilating. And I’m being rolled to the back and hand slamming on the casket, and every night without fail, I’d scream for someone to let me out. And every night they would keep me in for an additional five minutes as a rib. And then the next night I’d go ‘Don’t you dare keep me shut in that casket again!’ Every night they’d assure me they wouldn’t, and every night they did. H/T: 411Mania

Mick Foley on what it's like being Buried Alive

Mick Foley went on to discuss the first Buried Alive match he had against The Undertaker. Foley said there was a hollowed-out area under the grave with an oxygen mask but it was a scary experience nonetheless:

Man, I don’t care if they have a mask for breathing or not – it’s a scary feeling. And then I went scrambling, got this thing – a little plastic baggy. I’m breathing in that oxygen, and he’s covering me. I’m being buried alive. H/T: 411Mania

Mick Foley is a WWE legend. A multiple-time world champion in WWE, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.