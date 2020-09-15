Mick Foley reveals Mickie James suffered serious injury during RAW Women's title match

The RAW Women's Championship match between Mickie James and Asuka from the latest edition of the Red brand has gotten a lot of fans talking, mainly due to the botched nature of its finish.

The referee called for the bell while Mickie James was locked in the Asuka Lock; however, there was no visible tap from the 6-time Women's Champion.

A shocked Mickie James looked on as the referee told the ringside announcer to adjudge Asuka as the winner. The commentators themselves were confused about the awkward finish.

Here’s that odd finish to Asuka vs Mickie James on #RAW



pic.twitter.com/mu0xYmYhRX — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 15, 2020

Mick Foley has now revealed that Mickie James might have unfortunately suffered a shoulder injury, which would ideally explain the RAW Women's title match's quick finish.

I'm hearing that @MickieJames may have injured her shoulder in tonight's #Raw match - which would explain the quick ending to the match. If true, I'm wishing Mickie a quick and complete recovery...and hoping she gets another shot at the title.

I’m hearing that @MickieJames may have injured her shoulder in tonight’s #Raw match - which would explain the quick ending to the match.



If true, I’m wishing Mickie a quick and complete recovery...and hoping she gets another shot at the title. https://t.co/gf69VD5ahB — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 15, 2020

Former WWE Superstar and producer Lance Storm was the first to highlight the fact that the referee might have told James about her separated shoulder.

Hope @MickieJames is okay. I think the ref said her shoulder popped out. #RAW

Hope @MickieJames is okay. I think the ref said her shoulder popped out. #RAW — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) September 15, 2020

Advertisement

What's next for Micke James on RAW?

It should also be noted that the referee was seen checking up on Mickie James after the match outside the ring. The conversation between James and the referee happened while Zelina Vega and Asuka had their angle in the ring on RAW.

The report about Mickie James' shoulder injury has not been confirmed, but we should get more details regarding the same and her condition in the next few hours.

Mickie James finally received a well-deserved title shot on this week's RAW, but it didn't end as planned due to a reported shoulder injury.

The match was going along really well as James and Asuka had a really technical bout. While Mickie James was never expected to win, a strong finish to the title match would have helped increase her credibility on the roster.

We will keep you updated on all the details about Mickie James' condition and her immediate future as and when they are released.