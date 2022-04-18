Mick Foley reveals how much money he was guaranteed in his first WWE contract 

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently shared details on how much he earned from his first contract with the company.

Foley signed for WWE in 1996. The hardcore legend had to work twice as hard to prove his worth to Vince McMahon as a performer due to his unusual size and appearance.

During a recent interview with Dr. Beau Hightower, the former WWE Champion stated how much he was initially paid per night when he first signed for WWE.

"I was guaranteed $25 a night,” said Foley. “The contract that I signed for WWE. I was guaranteed five matches a year at $150 for five years. So if they [had] chosen not to push me then I could have been in a position where I can’t go anywhere else. I’m locked in for five years, but this is the place to go, WWE." H/T SEScoops

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley



My



One of the most important days of my life!



Thanks to all of you who were part of an amazing ride. 25 YEARS AGO TODAY!My @WWE debut!One of the most important days of my life!Thanks to all of you who were part of an amazing ride. 25 YEARS AGO TODAY!My @WWE debut!One of the most important days of my life!Thanks to all of you who were part of an amazing ride. https://t.co/SVHNf0Zw7U

Despite the small paycheck that was offered to Foley, the Long Island native more than proved his worth to Vince McMahon. He would go on to become one of the most beloved superstars in WWE history.

Mick Foley initially saw his WWE title win as a mistake

Mick Foley's victory over The Rock on RAW in January 1999 to win the WWE Championship was one of the greatest moments in the red brand's history.

In what was a career-defining moment for Foley, the hardcore legend was able to defeat then-champion The Rock in shocking fashion.

Despite the moment hugely aiding the trajectory of his career, Mick Foley told Sky Sports that he initially thought winning the title was a mistake.

"I saw me as champion as a mistake. I didn't think it was a good idea. I always thought the challenger should be chasing the champion, and The Rock was a great champion," Foley said. "It was not seen as a big moment at the time. I saw it as a big moment for myself because I'd never dreamed of being champion, but we all thought it had been an exciting conclusion to a good show. We didn't realise the force of the show until the ratings were revealed the next day." H/T SkySports

With the ratings success that came following this episode of RAW, Foley was quick to change his tune regarding winning the world title over The Rock. His stardom only continued to rise from that point onwards.

