WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley could not make it to RAW is XXX tonight and politely declined the offer to attend the milestone event.

WWE RAW has been the company's flagship show for 30 years at this point. Several top names have contributed towards turning it into an iconic show over the years. Hall of Famer Mick Foley is one of them, and his memorable stint during the Attitude Era has been cherished by fans to this day.

Foley wasn't a part of tonight's RAW is XXX. The former WWE Champion took to his official Facebook page to explain why he was absent. He revealed the cause in a comment on his latest post. Check out what he wrote:

"I've seen a few questions like this one asking why I will not be on hand for the big anniversary. I was definitely asked by WWE, and politely declined due to the hectic nature of my schedule. If I had not taken the past couple days off - and instead traveled to Philadelphia for the show - I would be on the road for 32 consecutive days. I have been working on a new project - which has been great fun, but also requires a lot of travel - and I just really needed a couple days off to relax and see my wife and children."

Mick Foley was instrumental in WWE RAW's dominance over WCW Monday Nitro

Foley was one of several top names who worked incredibly hard during the Monday Night War to provide the best product possible for the WWE Universe.

His legendary feuds with The Undertaker, Stone Cold, and many others helped establish himself as a force to be reckoned with back then.

Foley's WWE Title win over The Rock during the peak of the Attitude Era was a pivotal moment in RAW's weekly rating battle with Monday Nitro.

WCW never recovered from that massive defeat and was bought out by Vince McMahon a couple of years later. Foley's ardent fans would have loved seeing him back on WWE TV for RAW is XXX.

What's your all-time favorite Mick Foley moment in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

