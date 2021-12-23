"I am a wrestler to the end" - Mick Foley reveals pride over cancelled Dean Ambrose feud

Mick Foley spent his entire professional wrestling career sacrificing his body for our entertainment.

The WWE Hall of Famer was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio with Mark Henry and Dave LeGreca to discuss a wide variety of subjects.

When speaking about the feud with Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose) that never got off the ground, Foley revealed he didn't do well on the WWE impact test:

"I did not fare well on the WWE impact test," Mick Foley revealed. "I went to a neurologist independent of WWE and he told me I should never wrestle again. WWE’s neurologist said the exact same thing. This is something that I am so proud of, and it shows I am a wrestler to the end. When Robert Cantu, one of the most respected neurologists in the country tells me I should never wrestle again."

Mick Foley wanted to work an entire match with Jon Moxley centered around his left knee

Despite what the doctor told him, Foley wanted to work around the injuries, but the neurologist convinced him otherwise for the betterment of his health:

"I look him in the eye and say, ‘I can work an entire match around my left knee,’" Mick Foley continued. "He says, ‘Mr. Foley, you struck me as a very bright young man when I met you a couple of weeks ago. Since then I’ve been doing some research on you, you’ve got a lot to live for. If you think you can find another neurologist to clear you, then that’s up to you. But I am telling you, you should never wrestle again.’ That was the end of the Moxley angle."

Mick Foley has had a stellar career and will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest to ever do it. The Jon Moxley feud that never happened is a shame, but there are plenty of moments throughout the Hardcore Legend's career that will stand the test of time.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this podcast.

