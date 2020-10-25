Mick Foley reveals whether current WWE superstars can top his Hell in a Cell 1998 match

When it comes to Hell in a Cell, there have been many matches over the past two decades, but there is one that stands out above the rest. When thinking about a match that defines Hell in a Cell, you have to look no further than to King of the Ring 1998, when Mankind faced The Undertaker in one of the most unforgettable and iconic matches in WWE history.

The sight of Mick Foley falling down the top of the cell twice and Jim Ross' incredible call of it has made it one of WWE's greatest highlight-reel moments. It was one that captured the brutality of the match perfectly.

Even with an iconic career that has made him one of the greatest legends in the business, Mick Foley knows that the Hell in a Cell fall in 1998 was the most memorable and well-remembered moment of his wrestling career. Mick Foley spoke to Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling (H/T Wrestlingnews.co) and gave his thoughts on whether any modern-day Hell in a Cell match can reach a more iconic status:

“Well… I mean that was the most memorable match… I wouldn’t say… I mean… I think on a lot of levels the superstars have had that much better matches inside the cell but it’ll be tough to top that as far as being memorable but I know that each WWE Superstar who steps in there has put a lot of thought trying to create memories that fans can rely on to for long time”

Better, but not iconic, says Mick Foley

Mick Foley made it clear that from a quality standpoint, there have been several matches better than the King of the Ring 1998 Hell in a Cell match. While that is definitely true, wrestling is often remembered for its moments rather than entire matches, though that isn't always the case.

It is the case in this situation, however. With wrestling not reaching a mainstream status for many years now, it's hard to see a scenario where a Hell in a Cell match reaches that iconic status. It doesn't help that WWE now has a PPV centered around the match and three matches with the stipulation on one card.